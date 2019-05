Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

In Jimmie Allen‘s new video for “Make Me Want To” you’ll find that he’s highlighting his “quirky side”. We didn’t make that up. He says, “I’m a huge fan of Disney, Harry Potter, and The Notebook. I wanted to create a video that showcased my love for all three.”

