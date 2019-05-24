AP Top U.S. News at 1:04 a.m. EDT

Many factors helped save lives in Jefferson City twister Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs gets life in prison ‘Here we go again’: Judge blocks Mississippi abortion ban Jury finds man guilty of murder in Tennessee church shooting Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks Navy: Sailor contacted Russians, pleads guilty to espionage Authorities raid 247 Colorado homes growing black market pot WWII Code Talker and longtime NM lawmaker dies at 94 Bodies in submerged Missouri vehicle bring storm toll to 9