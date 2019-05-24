AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

US beefing up forces in Middle East to counter Iran
Trump cites Iran to bypass Congress on Saudi arms sales
Japan trade a problem for Trump, but not as bad as China
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
Trump asks Citizenship and Immigration Services head to quit
Inslee says he’s hit donor threshold for presidential debate
GOP conservative temporarily blocks $19B disaster bill
Japan’s charm campaign ready to roll: Golf, sumo await Trump
Administration moves to revoke transgender health protection
Trump’s orders to AG on Russia probe worry critics