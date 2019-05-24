AP Top News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

Trump’s orders to AG on Russia probe worry critics Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs gets life in prison May to quit as party leader June 7, opening race for new PM The Latest: Judge halts plan to build parts of border wall Japan welcomes Trump with a charm campaign, golf and sumo Real estate title firm’s lapse exposes data in 885M flies US moves to strengthen forces in Middle East to counter Iran 2020 Dem primary calendar may boost Hispanic voter clout Lawsuit: Flood damage at Noah’s Ark attraction in Kentucky ‘Here we go again’: Judge blocks Mississippi abortion ban