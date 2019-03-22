Judge expected to rule on R Kelly request to fly to Dubai

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge is expected to rule on whether to allow R&B singer R. Kelly travel overseas to perform several concerts to help the cash-strapped singer pay legal and other bills as he faces sex-abuse charges.

A hearing will be held Friday in Chicago. Kelly’s attorneys made the request, saying the 52-year-old singer hopes to perform as many as five April concerts in Dubai.

Kelly also plans to meet members of royal families in the United Arab Emirates.

Conditions of Kelly’s bond in the sex-abuse case include barring travel outside Illinois unless allowed by the judge.

His attorneys argue Kelly is also scrambling to pay child support because of the cancellation of Illinois concerts and a record contract.

The state’s attorney’s office declined to comment on Kelly request ahead of Friday’s hearing. They are expected to oppose the motion.