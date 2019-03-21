Suspect in mob boss slaying could face lethal Mafia justice

NEW YORK (AP) — A man in jail in New Jersey on murder charges is in a dangerous position, caught between the law and the Mafia.

Anthony Comello is accused of killing the reputed boss of New York’s Gambino crime family, Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali, and for that, Comello is almost certainly marked for death by the underworld.

And it makes no difference that the slaying last week may have been unconnected to mob business and stemmed instead from a romantic dispute.

Selwyn Raab, an authority on the mob, says someone is going to try to get to Comello. He says: “It is part of the Mafia code.”

Comello is in protective custody, according to his lawyer.