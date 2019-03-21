LISTEN: New Zealand Gun Ban, NCAA Tournament Starts & Powerball Jackpot Grows

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Get honest value and quality furniture. Shop Carol House…because you like nice things.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand has announced that all military style semi-automatic weapons, assault rifles and high-capacity magazines will be banned and that gun drops will be set up so people can turn in their guns.

The First Round of the NCAA tournament starts today, so hopefully you have your bracket filled out. The odds on a perfect bracket are 1 in 46 BILLION. SLU Billikens are in the tournament playing Virginia Tech tomorrow night at 8:57pm.

No one won the Powerball Jackpot last night so it grows to $625 Million for Saturday’s drawing…the 4th highest jackpot of all time.