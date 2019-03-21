‘Full House’ to big house in college scheme? Experts differ

BOSTON (AP) — Could Aunt Becky be headed to prison? Experts say it may go either way.

Some lawyers say a number of the wealthy parents accused of paying bribes to get their kids into elite universities may get short stints behind bars, if convicted, to send a message that the privileged are not above the law.

Others predict that most, if not all, will end up with probation and a fine, particularly if they quickly agree to accept responsibility and cooperate.

The parents arrested last week include Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin (LAWK’-lin) as well as prominent figures in law, finance, fashion, the food and beverage industry and other fields.

They face a charge that carries up to 20 years in prison, although first-time offenders would get far less than that.