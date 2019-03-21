Former Trump business adviser to testify before House panels

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian-born former business adviser to President Donald Trump will speak to two House committees next week as Democrats begin to gather information in multiple wide-ranging investigations of the president.

Felix Sater, an off-and-on adviser to Trump for years, will testify publicly before the House intelligence committee March 27 and then behind closed doors to the House Judiciary Committee March 28. The intelligence panel announced the hearing on Thursday, and Sater confirmed the closed-door interview.

Sater is of interest to investigators because he worked with Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on an unsuccessful deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Sater and Cohen also discussed having Trump visit Russia in 2016.