BIG 3: MO River Crests, Loop Trolley Struggles & Aliens in LA?

1. As the Missouri River is set to swell to it’s third-highest crest ever, residents in western Missouri are being urged to evacuate.

2. Hampered by cold weather and a shortened schedule, the Loop Trolley is generating roughly one-fourth of the fare revenue officials previously estimated it would need.

3. Neither a meteor nor aliens are behind a flaming fireball seen burning above downtown Los Angeles.

