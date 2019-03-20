Washington state deputy killed in shootout with suspect

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed and a police officer was injured after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted traffic stop near the central Washington city of Ellensburg.

Ellensburg Police Capt. Dan Hansberry said Wednesday that the suspect died at a hospital.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that deputies Tuesday night tried to stop a vehicle related to a driving complaint.

The suspect fled, prompting a police pursuit.

The statement says the vehicle came to a stop and the suspect exited and exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s deputy and a police officer from the town of Kittitas. The deputy was fatally shot.

The officer was wounded and airlifted to a Seattle hospital.

The names of the officers and suspect have not been made public.