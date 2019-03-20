Foreign aid begins flowing to cyclone-hit southern Africa

NEW YORK (AP) — International aid is trickling into the east African countries of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi after a cyclone triggered deadly flooding.

Relief efforts had been slowed down by airport closures, but they are slowly gaining steam as foreign governments begin pledging aid in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai.

Caroline Haga works for the Red Cross in Mozambique. She says many donors are doubling or tripling whatever they were planning to give.

The European Union has released 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) in emergency aid. The United Kingdom pledged up to 6 million pounds ($7.9 million). Neighboring Tanzania’s military airlifted 238 tons of food and medicine.

Hundreds are feared dead in the disaster, and heavy rains continue to fall. Some areas still have not been reached by rescue workers.