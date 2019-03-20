A no-paper jam: Printer ink spill blots all interstate lanes

ATLANTA (AP) — A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of printer ink overturned on an Atlanta interstate, closing all lanes on an outer loop for four hours. That’s 5,500 gallons (20,820 liters) of ink.

News outlets report a car cut in front of the truck around 2 a.m. Wednesday, causing the truck to lose control and crash. Atlanta police’s traffic report twitter account says the spill stained Interstate 285, just south of Interstate 20.

All lanes on I-285’s outer loop were closed while crews used sand and dirt to soak up the ink. Southbound lanes had reopened around 6:15 a.m., but aerial video indicated the spill had left a mark.

WSB-TV reports that traffic was still backed up to Smyrna.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or to whom the ink belonged.