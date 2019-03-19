TRENDING: Flooding in the Midwest, Bracket Betting & STL Lime Scooter Movers

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Get honest value and quality furniture. Shop Carol House…because you like nice things.

Historic flooding has caused 74 cities in Nebraska to issue an emergency declaration, one town alone has lost over 500 homes. Nebraska is the worst hit, but both Iowa and Northwest Missouri are also experiencing major flooding along the Missouri River.

One in five Americans will gamble on March Basketball this year, mostly by filling out brackets. We’ll wager a grand total of $8.5 BILLION this year and the top picks to win it all are Duke, Gonzaga, and North Carolina.

AND

A couple of South St. Louis guys have gone viral after a video of them using 2 lime scooters to move a 150 pound couch two miles – which took them 2 hours.