Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Home » Uncategorized » NH Republicans welcome Trump primary challenge

NH Republicans welcome Trump primary challenge

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire gave Donald Trump his first presidential primary victory. Some prominent New Hampshire Republicans aren’t so sure he deserves a second.

In sharp contrast to Republicans in other states, some New Hampshire GOP leaders are actively encouraging — or at the very least failing to discourage — Trump primary challengers.

That’s even as the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee aggressively works to prevent a serious primary challenge for fear that it would hurt the president’s re-election chances.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC