Ex-Gov. McAuliffe says decision coming soon on 2020 run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe he’ll soon decide whether to join the sprawling field of candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

During a stop Tuesday at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, McAuliffe said he’ll make that call “in the next couple of weeks.” McAuliffe says he has “a lot of strength” in the state, which hosts the first primary voting in the South.

McAuliffe began popping up in early-voting states late last year, campaigning with candidates in Iowa and New Hampshire as he explored a possible run for the White House.

In January, the longtime Democratic power player used his old state political action committee to raise big money and cut checks to Democrats in both states.

Associated Press writer Christina L. Myers contributed to this report.