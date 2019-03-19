AP source: Alex Bregman, Astros agree to $100M, 6-year deal

HOUSTON (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros have agreed on a $100 million, six-year deal that keeps the All-Star third baseman under contract with the team through 2024.

The agreement includes this season, buys out three years of arbitration eligibility (2020-22) and pushes back his opportunity to become a free agent by two years. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details had not been released by the team. The agreement was first reported by KRIV-FOX 26.

The 24-year-old Bregman made his first All-Star team last season and was selected MVP of the game after hitting a home run to help the American League win. He set career highs with a .286 batting average, 31 homers, 103 RBIs and a major league-leading 51 doubles.

