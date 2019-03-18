TRENDING: Historic Midwest Flooding, Black Box Data & SLU Secures NCAA Tournament Spot

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Get honest value and quality furniture. Shop Carol House…because you like nice things.

Historic flooding in the Midwest, and especially Nebraska, has killed 3 people and forced hundreds from their homes. The Missouri and Mississippi rivers are well over their banks due to heavy rain and melting snow.

Officials say that black box data from the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed last week shows clear similarities to the Indonesian flight that crashed. Both planes were the Boeing 737 Max 8 and have been grounded across the world.

St. Louis University’s Mens basketball team has secured a spot in the NCAA tournament! Mizzou will not go to the tournament and Duke is the favorite to win it all.