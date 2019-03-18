Emerging online threats changing Homeland Security’s role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER’-sten) Nielsen says her Cabinet agency may have been founded to battle terrorism, but its mission is shifting, especially to guard against emerging threats online.

Nielsen says in a speech that there must be a defense that includes everyone, not just the government, because Americans’ devices and networks are being threatened. She says countries such as China and Iran are mimicking tactics used by Russia to disrupt U.S. systems.

The agency deals with counterterrorism, natural disasters and border security — President Donald Trump’s signature domestic issue.

The president on Friday issued his first veto — to secure money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Nielsen didn’t mention the wall fight in her remarks, but said there is a humanitarian and security crisis at the border.