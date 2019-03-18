AP Top Science News at 1:00 a.m. EDT
2019-03-18
Japan to make crater on asteroid to get underground samples
Orangutan mother blinded by air gun pellets in Indonesia
UN hosts powers to discuss preventing an arms race in space
Students globally protest warming, pleading for their future
Gore: US getting close to political shift on climate change
Disease may be killing California desert bighorn sheep
Exhibit explores keen senses, abilities of man’s best friend
Russian-US crew arrives at International Space Station
2 dead gray whales wash ashore in San Francisco Bay
The way you speak now was shaped by what your ancestors ate