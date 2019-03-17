The Latest: league tourney upsets could alter field strength

The Latest on Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament (all times local):

There were plenty of regular-season champions that stumbled in their conference tournaments and saw someone else claim that league’s automatic tournament bid.

That could have an impact on the strength of the bracket and which bubble teams make it into the field of 68.

Teams like VCU in the Atlantic 10, South Dakota State in the Summit League and Sam Houston State in the Southland Conference lost as top seeds in their tournaments. That opened the door for St. Louis (No. 103 in NET rankings), North Dakota State (No. 222) and Abilene Christian (No. 154) to earn bids, respectively.

In other leagues, upsets led to surprising teams earning bids behind the NCAA locks in those conferences — which reduced the number of slots for bubble teams like Indiana, North Carolina State and TCU.

The 68 teams have been determined. Now, it’s just a matter of who they’ll be playing in March Madness.

Duke looks like a shoo-in for a No. 1 seed when the bracket for the NCAA Tournament is revealed Sunday night.

Others vying for the top spots include Virginia, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Tennessee and possibly even the winner of the Big Ten title game between Michigan and Michigan State.

On Saturday night, Duke, led by freshman sensation Zion Williamson, won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and positioned itself as the favorite in Vegas to win it all when the nets come down at the Final Four on April 8.

The Blue Devils are an early 9-4 favorite.

The tournament starts Tuesday with a couple of play-in games, then gets into full force Thursday and Friday with 32 teams playing each day at eight sites around the country.

