Students look to love at New Zealand school hit by tragedy

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Three students from Cashmere High School were at a mosque for Friday prayers when an attacker burst in as part of a rampage that left 50 dead across the New Zealand city of Christchurch. When classes resume Monday, none will be there.

Two of the students are presumed dead and the third is in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The father of 14-year-old Sayyad Milne told the New Zealand Herald his son was last seen lying on the floor of the mosque bleeding.

Principal Mark Wilson said counselors and trauma specialists will be on hand when classes resume.

He noted that schools can be a safe place for children coping with trauma. He’s also encouraging students to take up their own acts of love to counteract the tragedy.