Kansas hopes to resurrect proof-of-citizenship voting law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An appeals court will consider the constitutionality of a struck-down Kansas statute that had required people to provide documents proving U.S. citizenship before they could register to vote.

A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments Monday in Salt Lake City in a case with national implications for voting rights.

At issue is a legal challenge to a voter registration statute requiring people to provide documentary proof of citizenship such as a birth certificate, passport or naturalization papers. Kansas is appealing a ruling last year that found its law violated the constitutional right to vote.

The state faces an uphill battle to resurrect the law championed by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who led President Donald Trump’s now-defunct voter fraud commission.