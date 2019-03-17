AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT
2019-03-17
More evacuations in Midwest as floodwaters head downstream
Pirro’s show not on Fox lineup, week after Omar comments
Kansas hopes to resurrect proof-of-citizenship voting law
Dick Dale, King of Surf Guitar, ‘Miserlou’ composer, is dead
Man accused of threatening, intimidating at a Phoenix mosque
Puzzling number of men tied to Ferguson protests have died
Should media avoid naming the gunmen in mass shootings?
University of Scandal, Corruption? USC at core of bribe plot
North Carolina man wanted in wife’s death caught in Arizona
Where eagles flirt: A DC tale of love, loss and raccoons