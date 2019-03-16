The Latest: Gillibrand says public service changes your life

The Latest on the Democratic contenders for president (all times Eastern):

10:20 a.m.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has championed public service opportunities during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, saying the work could help treat some of the woes facing the country today.

The Democratic presidential hopeful says public service “changes your life.” Gillibrand says, “That’s why I want national service. That’s why I want to make it the cornerstone of my presidency.”

The New York senator held a civic service round table in Manchester on Saturday as she finishes a two-day swing through the first-in-the-nation primary state.

She said she “would like to tell anyone in America, if you’re willing to do two years of public service, you can get your college degree paid for. So if you’re willing to do a year and only a year, you can get two years paid for.”

___

1:05 a.m.

Joe Biden is the scheduled headliner at a Democratic Party dinner in Delaware, his home state, as the former vice president considers whether to make another White House run.

Others already in the 2020 race — including Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who’s just joined the crowded field — are visiting early voting states.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is ending a two-day tour in New Hampshire. That’s where Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is set to make some stops in his first visit to the state since announcing his presidential run.

In Iowa, O’Rourke is scheduled to appear at three events, starting with a St. Patrick’s Day road race. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will give a speech in Nevada.