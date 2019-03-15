TRENDING: New Zealand Mass Shooting, Flood Warning & $67K Walmart Tab

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Get honest value and quality furniture. Shop Carol House…because you like nice things.

49 people were killed and dozens more injured in New Zealand after a mass shooting at two mosques today. 4 people are in custody and one man has been charged.

The Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois and Meramec rivers are all under a flood warning with minor flooding in the forecast. This is due to rainfall and melting snow up north.

AND

Think you spend a lot of money at Walmart? SHAQUILLE O’NEAL holds the record for the largest singular purchase in Walmart history: $67,000. It was when he was traded from Miami to Phoenix, and had to furnish his new apartment.