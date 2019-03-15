BIG 3: Mosque Shootings, Troy Lotto Winner & Criminal Caught by Selfie

1. Police are identifying a suspect in the terror attack that left 49 people dead in shooting rampages at two mosques in New Zealand.

2. Someone is a lot wealthier after buying a winning lottery ticket worth one-point-nine million dollars in Troy.

3. Police in Lakeside, Colorado are looking for a shoplifting suspect who recently left behind some serious evidence in the case.

Lakeside police post selfie of shoplifting suspect found on his phone https://t.co/uaNOVX87Iu pic.twitter.com/psqYxYdYjB — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) March 15, 2019