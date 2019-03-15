Beyond veto: Trump seeks more work-arounds to avoid Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s first congressional veto is more than a milestone: It signals a new era of ever more fraught relations between the two ends of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump’s legislative agenda was stymied even before his party lost unified control of Washington at the start of the year. And he has grown increasingly frustrated by his dealings with Congress, believing little of substance will get done by the end of his first term and feeling just as pessimistic about the second. That’s according to White House aides, campaign staffers and outside allies.

Republicans in Congress are demonstrating new willingness to part ways with the president. On the Senate vote Thursday rejecting the president’s national emergency declaration to get border wall funding, 12 GOP senators defected.