TRENDING: 60MPH Wind Advisory, US Grounds 737 & NEW Ted Drewes Concrete Flavor

The St. Louis area is under a high wind watch or wind advisory until 7pm tonight with some winds expected to gust up to 60 miles per hour.

The US joined more than 40 nations that have grounded the Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The impact on travel should be limited because only 72 of the aircraft are currently in use in the US by American Airlines, Southwest and United. Lambert International Airport says Southwest is the only airline affected and added that there will be some cancellations.

AND

Ted Drewes announced a new concrete flavor this week the “St. Louis Classic” it’s a cup filled with gooey butter cake, topped with vanilla custard, cherries, and a Dad’s cookie.