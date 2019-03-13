UN: Environment is deadly, worsening mess, but not hopeless

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new U.N. report says Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly.

The once-every-few-years scientific report cites dangerous climate change, a global major extinction of animals and plants, a human population soaring toward 10 billion, degraded land, polluted air, and plastics, pesticides and hormone-changing chemicals in the water. These, it says, are combining to make the planet an increasing unhealthy place for people.

But it’s not too late. The chief editors of Wednesday’s report say there is still hope. If people, governments and society change their ways, some of the worst can be prevented.

The report, issued at a U.N. conference in Nairobi, Kenya, notes that air pollution kills 7 million people a year and water pollution another 1.4 million.