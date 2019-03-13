TRENDING: College Bribery Scandal, Honda Recall & Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Get honest value and quality furniture. Shop Carol House…because you like nice things.

LORI LOUGHLIN and FELICITY HUFFMAN have been charged in a huge college admissions scandal. Rich people were paying thousands to millions of dollars to fraudulently get their kids into schools like Yale, Stanford, UCLA, and USC.

Honda has recalled 1.2 Million vehicles, model years 2001-2016, to replace inflators in the Takata airbags after a crash and explosion in Maryland injured the driver of a Honda minivan.

AND

The Giants have traded ODELL BECKHAM JR. . . . one of the best receivers in football . . . to the Browns. In return the Giants get the #17 and #95 draft picks overall, plus safety JABRILL PEPPERS.