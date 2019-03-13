The Latest: Parent with ‘unlimited resources’ gets bail

Wednesday, March 13, 2019
BOSTON (AP) — A former top investment manager has appeared in court on charges of paying bribes to get three of his children into top universities as part of a widespread admissions bribery scandal.

The Boston Globe reports that former PIMCO chief executive Douglas Hodge was released Wednesday on $500,000 bond after briefly appearing in federal court in Boston.

He’s faces charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud. He didn’t enter a plea.

Hodge was granted bail despite a plea from prosecutors, who called him a flight risk with “unlimited resources.”

A lawyer for the 61-year-old Laguna Beach, California, man said Hodge isn’t a flight risk and he returned to the U.S. when he learned of the charges.

Prosecutors say he got his children into school by faking their athletic achievements.

