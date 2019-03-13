BIG 3: The 737 Max Grounded in US, MO Hyperloop & Forgotten Baby at Airport

1. President Trump says the U.S. is grounding the Boeing 737 Max airliner fleet following the second major crash within five months

2. Missouri leaders are forming a task force to find out whether a high speed transportation line between St. Louis and Kansas City is realistic.

3. A woman and her baby are reunited after her airplane had to turn back because she forgot the child at the terminal.

