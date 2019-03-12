Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

TV celebrities and coaches charged in college bribery scheme

Bribery scandal exposes sports side door to admissions

Entrance exam cheaters exploited rules for disabled students

California governor places moratorium on executions

As New York probes business deals, Trump cries ‘HARASSERS’

2,200 quarantined over mumps outbreak at immigration centers

Criticism of FAA mounts as other nations ground Boeing jets

Trump’s national monument changes return to spotlight

New York, feds join to get 100K rape kits tested around US

Mother’s boyfriend charged in killing of girl found in bag

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC