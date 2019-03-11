A sleepy Iowa state Senate race is becoming all about 2020

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The liberal candidate for next week’s Iowa state Senate special election is getting loads of attention from Democratic presidential candidates as they seek to build support among Iowa’s grassroots.

A month ago, Eric Giddens was just a member of the Cedar Falls school board thinking about maybe, someday, running for higher office. Today he feels like the most popular Democrat in Iowa.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped him launch his campaign earlier this month, and California Rep. Eric Swalwell worked the phones with him, calling voters to remind them about the race. Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey are planning events.

For the Democratic field, campaigning alongside Giddens is an opportunity to prove their commitment to building up the state party ahead of Iowa’s caucuses.