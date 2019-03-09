AP Top Sports News at 1:20 a.m. EST
2019-03-09
No. 3 UNC tops No. 4 Duke 79-70 to earn share of ACC title
Jerome helps rally No. 2 Virginia past Louisville 73-68
Harper walks twice in Phils debut, draws cheers and 4-man OF
Fitzpatrick takes 1-shot lead over McIlroy at Bay Hill
X-rays negative on Harden’s wrist; will play Sunday
Amid protest and cheers, LSU beats Vandy to claim SEC title
No. 8 Texas Tech clinches at least share of 1st Big 12 title
No. 9 Michigan St beats No. 7 Michigan 75-63 for B10 title
No. 18 K-State beats Oklahoma 68-53, wins share of Big 12
Harper walks twice in Phils debut, draws 4-man outfield