Sunday, March 10, 2019
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 1:20 a.m. EST

No. 3 UNC tops No. 4 Duke 79-70 to earn share of ACC title

Jerome helps rally No. 2 Virginia past Louisville 73-68

Harper walks twice in Phils debut, draws cheers and 4-man OF

Fitzpatrick takes 1-shot lead over McIlroy at Bay Hill

X-rays negative on Harden’s wrist; will play Sunday

Amid protest and cheers, LSU beats Vandy to claim SEC title

No. 8 Texas Tech clinches at least share of 1st Big 12 title

No. 9 Michigan St beats No. 7 Michigan 75-63 for B10 title

No. 18 K-State beats Oklahoma 68-53, wins share of Big 12

Harper walks twice in Phils debut, draws 4-man outfield

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC