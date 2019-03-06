Warner Bros. chair being investigated for sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES (AP) — WarnerMedia is investigating claims that Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara promised acting roles in exchange for sex as detailed in The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

The article includes text messages between actress Charlotte Kirk and Tsujihara going back to 2013 when they were introduced by Australian billionaire James Packer.

The messages suggest a quid pro quo relationship between the aspiring actress and the studio head.

The expose comes two days after AT&T-owned WarnerMedia announced an expanded role for Tsujihara, who is already one of Hollywood’s most powerful executives.

WarnerMedia representatives say a prior investigation did not find impropriety in Kirk’s casting in films like “Ocean’s 8.”

An attorney for Tsujihara says he didn’t help Kirk get roles. In her own statement, Kirk denies that any inappropriate behavior occurred with Tsujihara.