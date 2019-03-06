TRENDING: Amazon Driver Shot, Ash & Dash AND Billionaire Kylie Jenner

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Put this year’s tax refund to good use… New furniture from Carol House! Because you like nice things.

Dispute over a handicap parking spot at the Target off Mexico Road in St. Charles yesterday, lead to an Amazon driver being shot and another 65 year old man in custody.

Today is Ash Wednesday, marking the first day of Lent. The Manchester United Methodist Church is holding an ‘Ash and Dash’ drive-thru where you can pull up, get a blessing and ashes, and go on your way.

AND

KYLIE JENNER is officially the youngest “self-made” billionaire EVER. She achieved it at just 21 years old, beating Mark Zuckerberg, who was 23 when he hit a billion.