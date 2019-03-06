Jordan Davis Gives Tips For A Successful Mardi Gras



Getty Images

Jordan Davis is no stranger to Mardi Gras. In fact, he grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana and since he’s experienced the celebration pretty much every year of his life, so naturally he’s got a lot of advice for those attending for the first time. And remember, he’s served as the Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Centaur parade, so this is a good man to listen to.

“My main piece of advice is everybody needs to experience New Orleans at least once,” says Jordan. “Another piece is just pace yourself. It is pretty much a month-long party, so just pace yourself, try to stay hydrated that’s not alcohol, have a blast and catch a bunch of beads. Get a sign – that’s another piece of advice. If you’re really going after beads, get something that catches their eyes. Also, when it comes to making signs, best advice, make it a hoop, ‘cause if you have somebody on a float, if they have something to throw at, you’re gonna get a ton more beads.”

Since we celebrated our Mardi Gras last weekend, you’ll have to wait until next year to implement these tips unless you plan on making the trip to The Big Easy this weekend.. which is definitely on my bucket list!

@iamholleman