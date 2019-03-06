Fish Fry Fridays!

Who doesn’t love a good fish fry? Below is a list of different Lenten Fish Fries in the St. Louis Area! Is your favorite Fish Fry missing from the list? Feel free to add yours to our Fish Fry Finder here.
Most Sacred Heart Parish
350 E. 4th Street, Eureka, MO 63025
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4,12
5pm and 6:30pm Seating
St. Francis of Assisi
4556 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129
3/6, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
1014 Madison Ave., Washington, MO 63090
3/6, 3/15, 3/29, 4/12
4pm
Holy Family Community Center
2606 Washington Ave., Granite City, IL 62040
3/6, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19
4pm – 7pm
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Prairie
7701 Highway North, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12
4:30pm – 8pm
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School
2618 S. Brentwood Blvd., St Louis, MO 63144
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19
4:30pm – 7:30pm
St. Anthony of Padua – High Ridge
3009 High Ridge Blvd., High Ridge, MO 63049
3/6, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12
4pm – 7pm
St. Cecilia
906 Eichelberger Street, St. Louis, MO 63111
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12
4:30pm – 8pm
Epiphany of Our Lord
3164 Ivanhoe Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12
4:30pm – 7pm
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School
8750 Magdalen Ave, Brentwood, MO 63144
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19
4:30pm – 7:30pm
Our Lady
1550 St. Marys Ln, Festus, MO 63028
3/6, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12
4pm – 7pm
Seven Holy Founders
6741 Rock Hill Rd, Affton, MO 63123
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12
4pm – 7pm
St. James the Greater
1360 Tamm Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139
3/8, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12
4pm – 7:30pm
VFW Post 1308 – Alton
4445 Alby Street, Alton, IL 62002
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19
11am – 2pm & 5pm – 7pm
St. Paul Catholic Church
15 Forest Knoll Drive, Fenton, MO 63026
3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12
3:30pm – 7pm