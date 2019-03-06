Fish Fry Fridays!

Who doesn’t love a good fish fry? Below is a list of different Lenten Fish Fries in the St. Louis Area! Is your favorite Fish Fry missing from the list? Feel free to add yours to our Fish Fry Finder here.

Most Sacred Heart Parish

350 E. 4th Street, Eureka, MO 63025

3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4,12

5pm and 6:30pm Seating

St. Francis of Assisi

4556 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129

3/6, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish

1014 Madison Ave., Washington, MO 63090

3/6, 3/15, 3/29, 4/12

4pm

Holy Family Community Center

2606 Washington Ave., Granite City, IL 62040

3/6, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19

4pm – 7pm

Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Prairie

7701 Highway North, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12

4:30pm – 8pm

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School

2618 S. Brentwood Blvd., St Louis, MO 63144

3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19

4:30pm – 7:30pm

St. Anthony of Padua – High Ridge

3009 High Ridge Blvd., High Ridge, MO 63049

3/6, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12

4pm – 7pm

St. Cecilia

906 Eichelberger Street, St. Louis, MO 63111

3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12

4:30pm – 8pm

Epiphany of Our Lord

3164 Ivanhoe Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139

3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12

4:30pm – 7pm

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School

8750 Magdalen Ave, Brentwood, MO 63144

3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19

4:30pm – 7:30pm

Our Lady

1550 St. Marys Ln, Festus, MO 63028

3/6, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12

4pm – 7pm

Seven Holy Founders

6741 Rock Hill Rd, Affton, MO 63123

3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12

4pm – 7pm

St. James the Greater

1360 Tamm Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139

3/8, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12

4pm – 7:30pm

VFW Post 1308 – Alton

4445 Alby Street, Alton, IL 62002

3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19

11am – 2pm & 5pm – 7pm

St. Paul Catholic Church

15 Forest Knoll Drive, Fenton, MO 63026

3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12

3:30pm – 7pm