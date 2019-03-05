Advice on salt, hidden in an array of foods, gets specific

NEW YORK (AP) — It can be hidden in bread, pizza, soup and an array of other foods. Now, advice to limit salt is coming with a more specific reason.

A National Academies of Science report ties the recommended limit on sodium to a reduced risk of chronic disease.

The report, which is expected help guide policymakers, says the updated guidance is partly meant to convey that cutting back can reduce risk, even if people are still above the recommended limit of 2,300 mg a day for most adults.

Previously, the upper limit was based on a benchmark that could indicate a range of bad health effects.

The report says it’s the first dietary intake recommendation tied to chronic disease. Otherwise, the report reinforces existing salt recommendations, with some tweaks.