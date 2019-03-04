WarnerMedia hires former NBC exec in reorganziation

NEW YORK (AP) — WarnerMedia is hiring former NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt as chairman of its entertainment and direct-to-consumer divisions in a reorganization.

Greenblatt will run the company’s marquee HBO property as well as Turner cable networks TNT, TBS and truTV, among other properties that were previously run separately.

The moves come after HBO’s longtime chief executive Richard Plepler said he will exit the cable channel.

Last week a federal appeals court last week upheld AT&T’s $81 billion takeover of Time Warner that was finalized in June 2018, approving one of the biggest media deals on record in the face of opposition from the Trump administration.

Telecom companies have been acquiring producers of entertainment, news and other content to compete with tech giants such as Google and Netflix.