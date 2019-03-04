Monday, March 4, 2019
Home » Entertainment News » Pharrell to launch music festival in Virginia Beach in April

Pharrell to launch music festival in Virginia Beach in April

NEW YORK (AP) — Pharrell is heading home to Virginia Beach to launch a new music and culture festival.

The Grammy-winning superstar announced Monday SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day event he’s calling a “cultural experience” that will debut April 26-28. He will perform on a stage set on the beach; other performers include Missy Elliott, Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Janelle Monae, SZA and Diplo.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

The festival won’t just focus on music: The film “The Burial of Kojo” — acquired by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY company — will be screened and discussed.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER will also include a pop-up church service, karaoke featuring trap music as well as moments with wellness expert Deepak Chopra and Geoffrey Canada, the president of the Harlem Children’s Zone.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC