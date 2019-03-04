AP Top News at 12:16 a.m. EST
2019-03-04
House panel seeks documents on 81 people linked to Trump
23 dead, dozens missing in tornado-blasted Alabama community
Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant
FBI stepping up efforts to root out international corruption
Japan court OK’s Nissan ex-Chairman Ghosn’s release on bail
Guaido returns to Venezuela and a new phase in campaign
Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020
Luke Perry, heartthrob on ‘90210,’ dies at 52 after stroke
China sets robust growth target to shore up cooling economy
$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in South Carolina