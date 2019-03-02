Khloe Kardashian absolves Woods of homewrecking, not pain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Khloe Kardashian is having a change of heartache: She blames Tristan Thompson, not Jordyn Woods, for breaking up her family.

In a series of tweets Friday and Saturday, Kardashian went from calling out Woods as a homewrecker to absolving her.

Kardashian posted Saturday that Jordyn isn’t to be blamed and that the fault lies with Thompson.

But Kardashian said Woods bears responsibility for hurting her, referring to Woods as someone “whom I love & treat like a little sister.”

Kardashian had posted tweets critical of Woods after she publicly denied responsibility for harming the Kardashian-Thompson relationship.

Cleveland Cavalier player Thompson is the father of Khloe Kardashian’s baby. Woods was the best friend of Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner.

The sports agency representing Thompson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.