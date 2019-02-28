Trump’s cost complaint casts doubt on SKorea military drills

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Even as he announced nuclear negotiations with North Korea had failed, President Donald Trump complained that military drills with South Korea were “very, very expensive” and said the South must pay more for them.

Trump’s comments raised the question of whether the allies can hold drills at the same level as in the past and maintain military readiness if tensions with North Korea flare again.

The alliance forged during the Korean War has been at risk since Trump threatened earlier to pull out the 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea if Seoul doesn’t increase its financial support for them.

When asked Thursday if he would go ahead with the drills, Trump noted their necessity and cost. “You know, we’re protecting South Korea. I think they should help us with that.”