Thursday, February 28, 2019
BIG 3: No Nuclear Deal, STL Mardi Gras & Gaga Halts Rumors

BIG 3: No Nuclear Deal, STL Mardi Gras & Gaga Halts Rumors

1. The North Korea nuclear summit is ending abruptly with no deal. 2. The St. Louis neighborhood is getting ready for Saturday’s parade. 3. Lady Gaga knows that her Oscars performance with Bradley Cooper was intimate — and she says that’s what the pair was going for.

