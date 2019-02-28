BIG 3: No Nuclear Deal, STL Mardi Gras & Gaga Halts Rumors

North Korea says its position will not change even if US seeks further talks, after Trump-Kim summit https://t.co/Ck2Hxy2Iz5 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 28, 2019

As a reminder, alcohol is not allowed on Metro Transit vehicles or on Metro Transit property. Backpacks and coolers will not be allowed at the Soulard Mardi Gras. https://t.co/6vIW7j5YKG pic.twitter.com/9VQJ6XB7hq — Metro (@STLMetro) February 28, 2019

1. The North Korea nuclear summit is ending abruptly with no deal.2. The St. Louis neighborhood is getting ready for Saturday’s parade.3. Lady Gaga knows that her Oscars performance with Bradley Cooper was intimate — and she says that’s what the pair was going for.