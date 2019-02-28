AP Top Political News at 1:19 a.m. EST
Undeterred by summit collapse, Moon vows closer North ties
The Art of the Walk? Summit collapse and Trump’s diplomacy
Opponents of Trump border emergency close to votes needed
Many view ‘black friend defense’ as a tired, hollow argument
Biden walks back praise for Pence following criticism
Report says Trump demanded top-secret clearance for Kushner
Pompeo: US to make sure China can’t blockade South China Sea
Staunchly liberal Hawaii in no rush to legalize marijuana
US, North Korea offer dueling accounts of talks breakdown
The Latest: NK state media says summit deepened trust