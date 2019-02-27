The Latest: Egypt: Death toll at Cairo train station at 20

CAIRO (AP) — The Latest on the deadly fire at the Egyptian capital’s main train station (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Egypt has raised the casualty toll from a major fire that erupted in Cairo’s central train station, saying there are 20 dead and more than 40 injured so far.

The country’s general prosecutor has ordered investigation. The prosecutor, Nabil Sadek, sent a team of investigators to the Ramsis train station in downtown Cairo, where the huge blaze was still underway.

Railway authorities said earlier that the train crashed into the station following an explosion of its fuel tank.

___

11 a.m.

An Egyptian medical official says 10 people have been killed and 22 injured when a major fire erupted at the main train station in Cairo.

Mohammed Said, the head of the Cairo Railroad hospital, says the death toll is expected to rise further following the blaze on Wednesday.

The fire is said to have been triggered by an explosion of a fuel tank on a speeding train that was heading into the Ramsis station in downtown Cairo.

Heavy black smoke is rising into the sky at the scene.

The daily Al-Ahram says the train crashed and the fuel tank exploded, causing the fire, but details were still not confirmed.