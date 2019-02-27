Cohen threatened Trump’s schools not to share grades, scores

The former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump says he threatened legal action against schools Trump attended if they released Trump’s grades or SAT scores.

Michael Cohen said Trump instructed him to make the threats leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Cohen revealed details about the threats in testimony on Wednesday to the House Oversight Committee.

Cohen provided a 2015 letter to Fordham University in which he says media had been asking for Trump’s records. Cohen warned the school he would take legal action if it released Trump’s records, which are protected by student privacy laws.

A Fordham spokesman confirmed the account.

The University of Pennsylvania, which Trump later attended, declined to comment, as did the College Board, which administers the SAT and which Cohen says he also threatened.